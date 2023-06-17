Jubilation In Imo As 40 year – Old Emerges New Speaker

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

40- year- old Chike Olemgbe had been elected as the new Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly.

Olemgbe, a first time lawmaker representing Ihitte/ Uboma Local Government Area was elected unopposed on Friday during the inauguration of the 10th State House of Assembly in Owerri, the state capital.

Olemgbe is the immediate Interim Management Committee Chairman of the Ihitte/ Uboma LGA.

The motion for the nomination of Olemgbe as the new Speaker was moved by the member- elect for the Ideato South, Vitalis Azodo, seconded by Ugochukwu Obodo, member elect for Owerri Municipal Council.

The clerk of the House, Chinelo Emeghara, thereafter called for the swearing in of Olemgbe after no further nomination was made.

The immediate past deputy speaker of the Assembly, Amara Iwuanyanwu, was returned as the new Deputy Speaker unopposed.

He was immediately sworn-in as the number second lawmaker in the state.

In his speech, the new Speaker promised to work in synergy with the executive arm to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

