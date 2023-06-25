Imo PDP Former SWC Members Revealed Why They Joined Uzodinma – Accuse Rochas Okorocha Of Negative Agenda

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Collins Opurozor has explained why they left the opposition party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Opurozor now the Spokesman of the 7 defected Executive Members of the PDP who recently joined APC said his major problem in the PDP was that Chief Rochas Okorocha, having been defeated in the APC, has now found a ground properly watered by Senator Samuel Anyanwu in PDP to accomplish his mission of making Imo his earthly fiefdom.

Opurozor stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri.

He recalled as a young progressive how he joined the defunct ACN, saying it was everything desired until a merger with other parties yoked Chief Rochas Okorocha together as the APC and Okorocha ruthlessly toppled the foundations of internal democracy in the nascent political party.

According to him,” Some of us quickly dumped the party and went on the other side to fight the Ogboko-born politician till the collapse of his empire

“I am, therefore, glad to return to a reformed, refined, and truly progressive APC, which is the home of my political birth. There is no going back to Egypt.

Reacting to claims that he’s under pressure to rescind his resignation and return to the PDP after defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, he said his decision to dump PDP was Irreversible.

The statement read partly, “There is no cohesion. There is no more political party in the real sense. And the situation cannot be remedied, because everyone knows that Senator Anyanwu is the greatest kingpin of party sabotage and brazen anti-party activities. ”

“I dissociate myself from such idle talks. If there were persons championing such an impossible task, the task remains impossible and their motive remains known to themselves alone.

“To be clear, my decision to exit the PDP is unyielding and irreversible. It was reached after a dispassionate analysis of the situation in Imo PDP and the state at large. And far from being driven by immediate personal gains, the ultimate goal is to contribute to building the Imo of my dreams through direct participation in the process of governance.

“Moreover, while in office as Imo PDP Spokesman, I was confronted with the moral burden of defending a system that I knew was unjust, decayed, and dysfunctional, and by far worse than the system which I ought to oppose. Pretense is not an index of integrity, but sincerity is. I had to walk away. And I am glad I did.

“Today, over ninety percent of PDP members in Imo state are getting set to sabotage their party at the polls in November. There is no leadership, and Senator Samuel Anyanwu has no capacity to provide one.

“Preliminary report of the party’s reconciliation committee has shown that the internal contradictions within the party are irreconcilable and that the law of sowing and reaping is still effective in the affairs of men.

“It is curious that precisely seven days after seven key members of the State Working Committee of Imo PDP resigned, Senator Anyanwu still believes that he can sustain his campaign through raw propaganda. What is even absurd is that the pretender-in-chief has now derailed completely, and now believes that sponsoring his attack dogs against some of us can help him salvage the situation. Just like a man that is jinxed, Senator Anyanwu got the governorship ticket and lost the party. He has abandoned the governorship election to pursue a few individuals. He will soon abandon everything to seek to protect his office as National Secretary. And at last, he will lose the ticket and his office before the election.

Related