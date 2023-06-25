Group reject inclusion of Jigawa ex-governor for ministerial list

Advertisement

By SULE TAHIR, Dutse Jigawa

Concerned Citizen’s have kicked against a grand move by loyalists of ex- Jigawa governor Badaru Abubakar who are working round the clock to influence Governor Umar Danmodi to enlist his name amongst the jigawa ministerial list, the Group Spokesman, Mal. Karami Jahun has hinted.

” We kicked this move on ground that the ex- governor was a failure. His eight years in governance was nothing short of embarassment to both the people and the government of jigawa state due to his failed missions”

For example his eight years of governance, was nothing short of misfortunes, since most of his failed missions wasn’t fruitful but a mirage yielding fruitless results with meaningless impacts on the state’s citizenry.

” This was a leader without vision, nor a cogent blue print on how to strategize in creating a good enabling working environment with a collapsed public Institution’s unattended to”

During Badaru’s leadership most of our health institutions were mere consulting rooms, our educational sector was in shambles. Most of the schools across jigawa state were without qualify teachers, nor sitting chairs no functional teaching materials, teacher’s were left lacking motivation, effective training, and poor renumeration of service for an enabling working condition.

This same scernerio was extended to the agricultural sector whereby our peasant farmers were denied access to farm implements being the governor chairman presidential task force on fertilizer, but our farmer’s are without fertilizer to farm talkless of acquiring farm implements, and agric loans to boost their morale to boost agricultural production.

According to Jahun we are progressive and we will never in any way support a failed personality to represent us at the federal.level, since we have more competent personnel far better than Badaru who can perform the job more better than him on any given ministerial or ambassadorship position’s at the federal level as far as dedication, competency, and patriotism is concern, said Jahun.

Speaking in the same vein, a Dutse based business tycoom, Alh. Yahaya Harka attributed Badaru’s failure to Badaru’s hightedness, attitudes of bad advisers, lack of administrative techniques and leadership capacity, as Badaru is more of business oriented personality rather than an astute administrator.

My appeal therefore to Governor Danmodi was for him to be wary of syncopants, bootlickers, and agent of destructions, saying never listen to them. Be fair, just and confidence to usher a transparent, and inclusive government for the betterment of all and sundry.

All efforts in getting government officials nor the state’s APC Executives for further comment’s, prove abortive and most of their lines was either not going, nor switch-off.

