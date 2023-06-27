Gunmen Kill Couple, Three Others In Plateau Community

Advertisement

A married couple and three other persons have reportedly been killed by gunmen during an attack in Kerang community, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack was said to have occurred, despite a 24-hour curfew imposed on the LGA by the Government, following recent similar attacks by gunmen that claimed several lives in neighbouring communities.

A resident of Kerang community, Joseph Kabir, who confirmed the latest attacks to journalists earlier today, said, among those killed were a man and his wife.

He added that the community had organized a mass burial for the deceased.

“I can confirm to you that five people, including a man and his wife, were killed by terrorists between 5:00 and 8:00 pm on June 26, 2023 in Sohon Kerang Community of Kerang District Mangu Local Government,” the resident said.

“We thought that with the declaration of curfew by the government, security agents would be able to stop the terrorists from killing innocent residents.

“But the gunmen came to the community, which is behind the SWAN Water Company Ltd, located at Kerang community by 5:00 pm, firing gunshots which led to the killing of the victims.

“They escaped into the bush after carrying out their evil acts. It was this morning that the corpses of the victims were discovered by residents who have been thrown into mourning. The victims were given mass burial this morning 27 June, 2023.”

The Spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, was yet to make public statement regarding the incident as at the time of filing this report.

