I’m Already Hitting The Ground, Running, Nwifuru Assures

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Governor Francis Ogbonnia Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has assured Ebonyians that his government has resumed fully.

Governor Nwifuru disclosed this during the swearing in ceremony of the female SSG and SSA’s Tuesday at the Exco Chambers, Abakaliki.

Prof Grace Umezuruike was sworn in as Secretary to the State Government, alongside PA to the Deputy Governor, Princess Patricia Obila and other SSAs.

The Governor while addressing past leaders and traditional rulers said he’s already hitting the ground running.

He congratulated the new SSG and SSAs on their new appointment while stating “those that this one didn’t get to, the next one will get to you In Jesus Name.”

Furthermore, the Governor said from next week, Visitors coming into the state on courtesy visit will end as work resumes.

In her acceptance speech, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Grace Umezurike on behalf of the newly sworn in appointees appreciated the Governor for the opportunity given to them. She stated that they are ready to work with his administration, and prayed to live up to expectations as to whom much is given, much is expected.

Dignitaries present at the occasion were; the Deputy Governor, Mrs Patricia Obila, Chief Judge, Justice Elvis Ngene, Vice Chancellor Ebonyi State University, EBSU, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, past leaders and traditional rulers.

