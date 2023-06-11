Home Reports N/East Goodwill Message By Gov Bala Mohammed “We Will Continue With Life Touching...

Goodwill Message By Gov Bala Mohammed “We Will Continue With Life Touching Projects”

Bala Mohammed

BAUCHI STATE GOVERNMENT HOUSE RELEASE

GOODWILL MESSAGE BY HIS EXCELLENCY, SEN. BALA ABDULKADIR MOHAMMED CON,   (KAURAN BAUCHI) THE EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR OF BAUCHI STATE ON THE OCCASION OF THE 2023 DEMOCRACY DAY ON 12TH JUNE, 2023.

My fellow citizens of Bauchi State.

It is my pleasure to address you today on the occasion of the  2023 Democracy Day  to mark the 24th  anniversary of the return of our great country, Nigeria to democratic rule.  We give praise to  the  Almighty Allah (SWT) for sparing our lives to witness yet another Democracy Day. It would be recalled that the current democratic dispensation in Nigeria started on 29th May, 1999, and since then   29th of May of  every year had been observed as Democracy Day, until it was changed  to 12th June  by the Federal Government in honour of  late Chief M.K.O. Abiola as the truly democratically elected President of  the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the election held on 12th June, 1993.

  1. That we are today celebrating the 24th Democracy Day is a testimony to the fact that democratic governance has not only been  firmly rooted but has also come to stay in Nigeria. There is  no better alternative to democracy as a form of government that gives the people the right to choose who to govern them and how they want to be governed. It is this democratic right of choice that puts elected governments at both the national and State levels on their toes so as not to incur  the wrath of the electorate  by being voted out of power during periodic of elections.

As you all know, following my recent re-election  as the Governor of the State,  I was sworn-in on 29th   of May, 2023 to serve in this capacity for another four years.  Without wanting to  sound immodest, I make bold to say that my re-election is a testimony of the confidence reposed in our Administration by the good people of Bauchi State as a result of the execution of various developmental projects for their social-economic wellbeing.

  1. Having been re-elected to serve the State for another four years, I wish to extend my hand of friendship to my co-contestants for the office of the Governor of Bauchi State to, in the spirit of sportsmanship, join me in the task of taking our dear State to greater height. Bauchi is the only State we can call ours.  We must therefore forget about  whatever happened    during the electioneering campaigns and come together to collectively  work for its economic, social and political development.

We owe the  current and  future generations the duty of making  Bauchi State a better place to live in. We cannot afford to do  otherwise, as posterity will not forgive us.

  1. The new mandate given to me by the good people of Bauchi State to preside over the governance of the State for another four years is a challenge  to me to prove that my performance during  the last four years was  not a fluke. We would, during the next four years, by the grace of God, prove that we have a plan to continue to work for the betterment of the socio-economic condition of the people of Bauchi State.   Indeed, our intention is  to positively make a difference in the lives and  livelihood of our  compatriots, and at the end of it all to  leave the State a much better place  than we found it.
  2. With all sense of humility, I want to state that during the last four years, we performed creditably in various spheres of human endeavour, ranging from construction of roads in both urban and rural areas, construction and rehabilitation of schools and health facilities, water supply, supply of agricultural inputs and machineries, human capital development through    economic empowerment, among many other initiatives under our Greater  Bauchi Project.
  3. The various projects we executed in the last four years were in line with a blueprint we had developed even before our election in  2019.  The blueprint which is called “My Bauchi Project” was produced after painstakingly studying the myriads of challenges that have held the State backwards over the years.  Successive Administrations in the State had done what they could  to move the State forward since its creation in 1976.  However, their best was not good enough to take Bauchi State where it ought to be when compared with its contemporaries.

In order to improve on our performance during  the last   four years, a  technical committee was constituted to review the blueprint on “My Bauchi Project” with a view to assessing  the level of delivery of dividends of democracy and recommend how to address any grey areas and the way forward.

  1. With the review of the blueprint, our second tenure, would witness aggressive execution of life touching projects across the State. All on-going projects would be completed and new ones would be embarked upon. Infrastructural development in the areas of road construction, construction and rehabilitation of educational and health facilities, water supply, agricultural inputs and machineries would continue to receive the desired attention.  Priority would also be given to human capital development through economic empowerment, especially of our teeming youth.  Security is also  on our priority list.  We would therefore, continue  to collaborate with and support security agencies to  rid the State of  crime and criminal elements.
  2. Like most other States, Bauchi State Government depends almost entirely on funds from the Federation Account as its  source of revenue.  Due to uncertainty in the global oil market, there is the need for us to   look  inwards to diversify  our  economy.  This will entail boosting agriculture through provision of adequate  inputs, encouragement of farm mechanization and deployment of extension workers to guide our farmers for improved crop production and animal husbandry.  The solid minerals and  tourism sectors would also be given the priority they deserve.  Government would also provide enabling environment to facilitate the ease of doing business  for  the establishment of new commercial enterprises and improve the existing ones.  Small and medium enterprises would also be supported to thrive.
  3. Let me, at this juncture, reiterate the commitment of my Administration to accountability and transparency in governance. The resources at our disposal would continue to be judiciously used for the common good of the people of the State. We would continue to  ensure value for money for the projects that would be executed. To this end, the resources we have, would be deployed for maximal effect on the socio-economic development of the State. We cannot afford to embark  on projects that have little or no effect on the wellbeing of the generality of the people of the State.

10 – In the spirit of participatory democracy, inclusiveness would continue to be the hallmark of our Administration. We would carry along the various segments of the State to give them a sense of belonging.  Inputs for good  governance of the State would be welcomed from individuals and organizations through appropriate channels. We consider each and every one resident in the State a stakeholder. Although we have undertaken to serve you to the best of our ability, we don’t have the monopoly of knowledge or wisdom. As stakeholders you have roles to play either as individuals or groups,  in the socio-economic development of our dear State.

 

  1.  I would like to use this occasion to reiterate the commitment of our administration to address the lingering problem of omissions in the payment of salaries and pensions in the State.  As a responsible and responsive  government, we cannot afford to allow the  civil service and civil servants to suffer.To do this would mean  grounding  Government activities, as the civil service is the vehicle for the implementation of Government policies and programmes.  We would  therefore,  take  holistic and far reaching measures to, not only bring  to an end the problem  of omissions in the payment  of salaries and pensions, but to also enhance the welfare of staff generally.  With  the   adoption of the Contributory Pension Scheme, the problem of payment of pension and gratuity would soon be history.
  2.  In conclusion, I would like to thank the good people of Bauchi State for giving us the opportunity to serve them for another four years. The trust and confidence reposed in us would not be taken for granted. We have restrategized to faithfully justify the confidence by providing more dividends of democracy across the State in the next four years.  I humbly appeal  for your continued support, cooperation and understanding as we strive to make Bauchi State a place  that we will all be proud of.

 

  1. Finally, I wish you a happy Democracy Day.

 

Long Live Bauchi State.

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

