Cruelty: Callous Woman brutalizes 7 yr Adamawa minor, causes her Kidney and Liver enlargement

The 7-year-old maid, Angela David who was brutalized by a callous childless mother Maryam Mohammed for failure to carry out domestic work on time has caused damage to her body system.

According to results of the scanning carried out on the 7year old Minor showed that due to the severity of the injuries sustained her right kidney has enlarged.

Also, the result of the scanning showed that the left kidney is unseen; while the blood test revealed that she has hepatitis ‘B’ disease, which is an inflammation of the liver.

The minor who was first admitted at Bakari Bole Clinic, Shagari low-cost, Yola town, Adamawa State is now taking medication at ward five Specialist Hospital, Yola with her stomach swallow.

According to one of the physicians in the hospital, the girl who was placed on antibiotics will take up to six months before fully recuperating.

The guardian of the victim, Eden Dimas said they were only concerned with the health of the child.

He advised people to scrutinize people before giving out their children to them as house help.

The suspect is said to be on bail as confirmed by police.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adamawa State Command, SP Suleiman Yahya Nguroje said the suspect was arraigned in Upper Area Court number one, Yola.

Meanwhile, some Civil Society Organizations are following the case to ensure the little girl gets justice.

