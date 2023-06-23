400 New Streetlights Installed in Okpoko — Anambra Power Commissioner, Chukwuemeka

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, has charged the residents of the State to take ownership of the government projects and facilities in their areas, and to protect them against theft and vandalisation.

Engr. Chukwuemeka gave the charge while interacting with the leadership of the Okpoko Community Development Union, in Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the State, whom he visited during project inspection tour in the community.

The Commissioner, while addressing the community leadership, restated Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s manifest love for Okpoko, while also recalling that Okpoko was the first community where the Governor visited immediately after he was sworn-in, and the first community where the Governor awarded streetlight installation project in the State.

According to him, the Governor has unwavering interest in transforming Okpoko and other communities in Anambra State, which he has manifested through various developmental projects hia government has so far awarded and executed in less than one and half years in office.

He hinted that, in addition to the ongoing road projects in Okpoko Community, another project was awarded by the state government for the installation of 563 streetlights in the Community, out of which 400 have already been installed while the remaining 163 are already on ground and being installed, on pace with the ongoing road construction.

Commissioner Chukwuemeka, who appreciated the leadership and residents of Okpoko and other communities in the state for their support to the Governor Soludo Administration, also reminded them that their support was the reason behind the successes so far recorded by his government.

He further urged them to continue supporting the Soludo Administration, especially through living up to their civic responsibilities and facilitating the implementation of the government’s policies and programs in their localities, towards the overall attainment of the Governor’s vision of transforming the State to a liveable and prosperous homeland.

Responding, the President-General of Okpoko Development Union, Chief Francis Ezemuo, appreciated the Soludo-led Administration for the various projects it has executed in the community. He further extolled Prof. Soludo as the first Governor to have heard their cries and immediately rushed to their help, since the history of the State.

While also commending Commissioner Chukwuemeka for his efforts in lighting up Okpoko, he further recalled that the Commissioner was very instrumental to the restoration of electricity in the Community after years of blackout.

Chief Ezemuo, who also led the Commissioner and others on an inspection tour round the community, further highlighted the numerous benefits of the streetlights and the restored electricity in the community, which, he said, include reduction in criminality and other crimes, improved economic activities, improved social life, among others.

He also reassured him of the community’s continued support to the government, protection of government facilities, and living up to their civic responsibilities, as parts of the ways to reciprocate the Governor’s ardent love for the community and for his achievements so far in transforming the community and making life more meaningful to the residents.

