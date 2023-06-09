Breaking News: DSS Arrests Emefiele

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates agents/operatives from the Department Security Services [DSS] have arrested the recent suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN], Godwin Emefiele. This is according to a reliable source.

According to the information received, Godwin Emefiele was arrested shortly after the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Ahmed Bola Tinubu announced his suspension through a press statement released to the Nigerian public through the media.

It is speculated the arrest may be the result of ongoing investigation into the financial activities at the CBN.

Here are details of DSS ten allegations against the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele (Before his suspension)

1. Funding Unknown gunmen, ESN and IPOB with money he raised for his failed presidential bid last year and funds diverted from government coffers .

2. Mismanagement of Nigeria’s social investment program (NISRAL and the Anchor Borrowers Scheme)

3. Illegall economic crimes of National security dimension

4. Money Laundering

5. Unwholesome activities through proxies

6. Round tripping

7. Conferment of financial benefits to self and others

8. Threat to National Security

9. Criminal conspiracy to divert government resources

10. Terrorism financing