Anambra Has Amazing Sporting Talents in Secondary Schools —Eze

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra Central Zone Director for the ongoing Anambra State School Sports Festival, Mr. Basil Eze, has said that the state had good number of youths who are amazingly talented in different sporting activities in different secondary schools across the state.

Mr. Eze stated this while fielding questions from newsmen at Ifitedunu, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, which was one of the venues selected for the zonal semi-finals of the ongoing school sports festival in the state.

According to him, observations so far made on the teams that have played so far shows that there is high hope of having more amazing football stars emerging from the state in the nearest future.

While describing sports and exercise has very important and essential aspect of human development Mr. Eze also commended the state government led by professor Chukwuma Soludo, for reviving the school sports festival in the States.

On his own part, the Coordinator of Football in the competition, Mr Onyedika Chijoke said the students’ performance was far beyond expectation, both the male and female ones among them.

While noting that the football matches have under 13 and under 17 categories, Mr. Chijioke also revealed revealed that eight teams, comprising two female teams and two male teams would emerge from each zone to contest at the state finals.

According to him, results of the zonal matches so far played as at Friday shows that St. Alphonsus Secondary School Nkpor Uno (female under 17 category) defeated Community Secondary School Mgbakwụ by four goals to nothing; while Rosa Mystical High school, Agulu (under 17 female category) defeated their counterparts opponents from Capital City, Awka, by five goals to nothing.

On the other hand, Nimo High School sent their opponents from Kenneth Dike Memorial Secondary School, Obinagu packing with three goals to one; even as St. Alphonsus Secondary School, Nkpor Uno smacked their opponents from Community Secondary School, Okpuno, by four goals to nothing.

While noting that the state finals of the matches will badger from June 21 to June 24, Mr. Chijioke also hinted that winners that will emerge in each category in the grand finale would go go home with mouthwatering prizes, courtesy of the State Government.

Related