Bauchi Governor, Lifts embargo on Employment, Approves Recruitment of 1,684 Workers

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has lifted the embargo on employment in to the State Civil Service and granted approval for the recruitment of over one thousand sixty hundred and eighty workers in critical areas in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies across the state.

The State Head of Civil Service Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Haruna stated this today while addressing journalists on the development, He said it comprised the recruitment of one thousand teachers of core subjects including English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and ICT as well as one hundred and fifty four staff at Aminu Saleh College of Education Azare.

Alh Yahuza Adamu Haruna said that the Governor has also granted approval for Ministry of Agriculture to recruit two hundred and six extension workers and farm managers in fulfilment of his promise during the launch of this year’s farming season and sales of fertilizer at Azare.

He said the move followed the announcement of lifting the employment embargo by Governor Bala Mohammed in his inaugural speech on 29th May at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi.

Yahuza commended the Governor for the gesture and expressed hope that the employment would provide the manpower needed in relevant sectors and enhance the economic status of the state.

He warned applicants to be wary of fraudsters stressing that Government and security agents would be monitoring the process with a view to identifying culprits..

Head of Service said ” last year Governor recruited staffs in the health sector , he is going to recruit more, and even SUBEB will also submit the critical areas to recruit more teachers.

Yahuza said other government ministries and Government offices, have been asked to submit requests fir employemw t I’m critical areas in their offices.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC Comrade Dauda Maidara Shu’aibu commended the Governor for his effort to reduce the unemployment rate in the state.