ATAP Rolls Out Gov Bala Mohammed’s Achievements Under The Leadership Of Dr. Saidu Adamu

– By Umar Usman Duguri

Governor Bala Mohamed assume office as an experienced tutor of life and an accomplished educationist, graduate of western and Islamic knowledge for decades, an accolades that backed his rightful journey to successes in life despites born from a royal family in the chiefdom of Duguri, in Alkaleri local government area council that produced lots of known academia’s who attained global feats in the areas of mentoring, impacting of knowledge, shared-positive thoughts and innovations, no wonder Duguri District alone has not fewer than hundred professional doctors, Academicians lecturing and teachers teaching in various institutions across Nigeria as well as creative talented youths that invents modern daily applicable items.

Posterity will continue to commend Senator Bala Mohamed for rationalizing and overhauling the educational standard of Bauchi state at large, especially the state own polytechnic for appointing Dr. Saidu Adamu as the Rector of the institution he over the years dedicated himself to its service that earned him the impetus to cautiously change the narrative of the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic that was characterized by corruption, misconduct , lack of punctuality amongst numerous things that seemingly dent the hallmark of the school despites government commitment and TETFUND interventions.

Immediately, Dr Saidu assume duty, he set up an agenda to consolidate the goals of Governor Bala Mohamed, by blocking all leakages of corruption and erring staffs and recalcitrant students to a responsible product of the society. Added to this the partnership with the TETFUND

Added to these is the basic successes recorded so far in the polytechnic from 2019 to date, which are; Accreditation Of Academic Programmes; which Degree programmes secured approval by the national universities commission for a full accreditation of seven programs in affiliation with the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi in November, 2019. The courses are; B.Ed(Tech.) Automobile technology, B.Ed. (Tech.) Building Technology; B.Ed. electrical/Electronic Technology; B.Ed. (Tech) Metal Work Technology; B. Ed (Tech.) Woodwork Technology; B. Ed (Tech.) computer Education; B. Ed (Tech.) Business Education; B. Ed (Tech) Accounting and business management. And the national board for technical Education (NBTE) had accredited thirty-four 34 National Diploma and Higher National Diploma programs run by the institution in December, 2019. The programs were; ND Science Laboratory Technology ()SLT , ND Electrical and Electronic Engineering; ND Taxation; ND local Government Studies; ND Quantity Survey; ND Urban and Regional planning; ND Architectural Technology; ND Surveying and Geo-informatics; ND Welding and Fabrication; ND Mass communication; ND Civil Engineering Technology ND computer science; ND Office Technology and Management; ND Marketing; ND Library and information ScienceND Social development; ND Geological Technology; ND Statistics; ND Building Technology; ND Mechanical Engineering; ND Estate Management; ND Accountancy; ND Business Administration and management; ND Public Administration; ND Civil Engineering; and the HND, they are; HND Electrical Engineering Technology (Telecommunication option); HND Estate management and Evaluation; HND SLT (Bio-chem); HND SLT (Chemistry); SLT (Microbiology); HND SLT (Physics Electronics); HND computer science; HND Accountancy; HND Public Administration; HND Business Administration and Management; HND Civil Engineering; HND Building Technology; HND Mechanical (manufacturing), HND Electrical Engineering Technology (Electronics/Telecoms option); HND Estate and Valuation; HND Civil Engineering ; HND Mechanical Engineering and HND Social Development (Social Welfare).

In the area of capacity building, Dr. Saidu went extra mile to compliment the effort of Governor Bala Mohamed to secured license from the national Broadcasting commission for the operation of a campus Radio in March, 2020 which is now fully on air with a wider coverage going beyond the state.

Other commendable achievements of the institution steering by Dr. Saidu Adamu, is collaboration with other institutions and relevant bodies aimed at supporting the youths in various ways of development, recently, the Youth Employment and Social Operation (YESSO) as a coordinating unit of the NDE trained one thousand youths in skills acquisition drawn from three local government areas of the states namely; Bogoro, Darazo and Warji. While; the polytechnic is in collaboration with the state government toward establishing oil and Gas Academy at Alkaleri local government which the institution had provided a temporary site for the institute for hosting of students and the conduct of lectures which has advanced.

In the area of capacity building, recently, the polytechnic secured executive approval to offer permanent and pensionable appointments to the illustrious sons and daughters of the state, who poses the qualifications to contribute in the development of the institution that has good reputation nationwide.

On the recent emergence of Governor Bala Mohamed as the chairman of the PDP Governors’ forum, the rector of the polytechnic Dr. Saidu Adamu says the election as the chairman PDP Governors’ forum clearly demonstrates your leadership qualities, Transparency, commitment, Dedication, proven integrity and selfless service to humanity and absolute loyalty to the party, PDP. As such the entire management of the institution congratulates him on the feat.

