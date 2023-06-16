‘You’re a Man of Many Achievements’ — UKP Studios Fetes Zara Stores MD on Birthday

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

The Management and the Staff of the UKP Studios, a leading multimedia firm based in Anambra State, have felicitated with the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Zara Stores and Anambra Rice Mills Ltd, Chief Akai Egwuonwu, on his 2023 birthday.

The MD/CEO of UKP Studios, Mazị Chidi Orjika gave the felicitation in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday on behalf of the firm, in which he also described the celebrant, Chief Egwuonwu, as a quintessential entrepreneur and man of many achievements.

According to Mazị Orjika, the Amichi Nnewi South-born agro industrialist and business mogul, Chief Egwuonwu, has not only cut his niche in the industry with his entrepreneurial skills, dedication, and hard-work, but has also set standard of business excellence, which many emulate today.

He further noted that the celebrant, popularly known as Ume Ebubeagu of Amichi, is a visionary leader and great philanthropist who has transformed the lives of many and contributed immensely in the development of his community, Amichi, his local government, his state, and the nation at large.

The statement read: “Chief Akai Egwuonwu (Ume Ebubeagu of Amichi) is not just another name but a symbol of excellence, philanthropy, and vision.

“He is a man of many achievements, an Agro industrialist, and a serial investor who has cut his niche in the industry with his entrepreneurial skills, dedication, and hard work.

“As the CEO of Anambra Rice Mills Ltd, Zara Stores, and other business interests in oil and gas, he has set the standard of business excellence for many to follow.

Under his leadership, these companies have become household names in the State and beyond; and have created job opportunities for hundreds of people.

“Furthermore, Chief Akai Egwuonwu’s contribution to the development of Amichi and the larger Anambra economy has been immense. With an unwavering passion for industrialization, Chief Egwuonwu has made significant contributions to the Nigerian economy which earned him both local and national awards.

“Apart from being a respected businessman, Chief Akai Egwuonwu is also a philanthropist, a respected community chief, a community development enthusiast, and a political strategist. His remarkable leadership skills, ethical values, and dedication to serving society have earned him the respect of many. His philanthropic activities have transformed the lives of numerous young people in Amichi and other parts of the state.

“Thus, as we celebrate the birthday of Chief Akai Egwuonwu, Ozo Ume Ebubeagu Amichi, and the Convener of Nnewi South Political Stakeholders, it is important to take a moment to reflect on his remarkable journey and the positive footprints he is leaving along the paths he has traveled.

“This tribute is a tribute to a great man, who has impacted many lives, a true icon of excellence, and a role model for young people and beyond. May your days be blessed. All of us at Ukp Studios wish you a happy birthday.”

