Asari Dokubo vs Nnamdi Kanu-Igbo Mandate Congress Caution Against Arrests

Igbo Mandate Congress IMC , a body mandated to shepherd Ndigbo into greatness in Africa , and silently fulfilling its mandate since 2014,, wishes to warn all Igbo Organizations to act circumspectly while meddling in the feud between the leader of Niger Delta Volunteer Force NDVF Mujahdeen Asari Dokubo and the leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnnamdi Kanu.

Igbo Mandate Congress is saddened by the advice of Asari Dokubo to President Bola Tinubu that Nnamdi Kanu should not be released.

IMC is also saddened by the flurry of non-circumspect responses from numerous Igbo groups condemning Asari Dokubo and subsequently calling for his arrest.

Igbo Mandate Congress condemns the penchant with which Igbo groups’ calls for the arrest of anybody who at certain times does not agree with their opinions.

Igbo groups have severally called for the arrest of Bola Ahmed Tinubu over Bullion Van, Alpha Beta, Lekki Toll Gate and every discourse associated with civil opinion differences. Igbo groups have severally called for the arrest of Sheikh Abubakar Gumi for negotiating the release of abducted innocent Nigerians from Fulani bandits. They have also called for the arrest of President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum. Alhaji Sanni Yerima and his counterpart at Coalition of Northern Group, Abdulazeez Suleiman. They have also called for the arrest of Mahmoud Yakubu, INEC Chair, knowing quite well that his arrest can prejudice all cases concerning the electoral body.

Recently, they are renewing calls for the arrest of the Commander of IPOB Auto Pilot, Simon Ekpa, for daring to declare a Biafra in Exile without their consent.. Calling for the arrest of somebody at the flimsiest difference in viewpoint, and at the same time wailing when your kinsmen is arrested for same flimsy reasons, is a sign of double speak and double standards.

It is on record that Igbo Mandate Congress was pressurized into abandoning its plot WITH THE Buhari Cabals to release Nnamdi Kanu before the 2023 elections.

Rev Obinna Akukwe and other key leaders of Igbo Mandate Congress were told emphatically by many Igbo leaders and their youth suppoeters that releasing Nnamdi Kanu will stop Peter Obi of the Labour Party from winning elections, and advised the group to put n hold any plot to get the IPOB leader released, as finalized by the Buhari cabals.

Therefore, it is hypocritical to condemn Asari Dokubo while Igbo leaders, youth leaders and key members of the Obidient Movement echoed the same sentiments with the militant leaders just before the Presidential elections, and frustrated all attempts to let Kanu off the gulag.

Igbo Mandate Congress thanks President Tinubu for balancing the lopsided security appointments by elevating Igbo into a Service Chief. IMC also asks him to extend another olive branch by releasing Nnamdi Kanu, to his family.

Igbo Mandate Congress also asks President Tinubu to ignore calls for the arrest of Asari Dokubo. IMC also asks Tinubu to also ignore calls for the extradition of Simon Ekpa by members of the same IPOB he abandoned to form his own branch. IMC also wants to alert President Tinubu that yet another branch of IPOB is suspected to be plotting to smuggle ubiquitous doctors to harm Nnamdi Kanu in detention.. and thefamily is already kicking against it.

Igbo Mandate Congress, first with credible intelligence, wants to warn all these agents of arrests, illegal detention, extradition and poisoning through injection, that any further attempt to carry out their heinous activities, will be exposed to the entire Nigeria.

Igbo Mandate Congress believes that it is silly of any Igbo group to believe that Asari Dokubo will speak on behalf of Nnamdi Kanu when they all stood by and allowed the feud between the two warlords to fester for over four years.

IMC advises Igbo groups who cry marginalization of Eastern Nigeria to unite Asasr Dokubo and Nnamdi Kanu , reintegrate Simon Ekpa back to its fold, stop castigating the Fulani, Hausa, Yoruba for our self inflicted problems, and speak with one voice so that Eastern Nigeri will reclaim its lost glory.

These flippant calls for arrest of persons with diverse viewpoint is in itself undemocratic and bullying..

Rev Obinna Akukwe

Director General, Igbo Mandate Congress IMC

Rev Paschal Nwaigwe

Head, Internal Communications IMC

