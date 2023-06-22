Harvest of testimonies as Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze storms London with NSPPD conference

Advertisement

A groundswell of testimonies has been recorded at the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration, NSPPD, United Kingdom conference convened by the founder of Streams of Joy International Church, Pastor Jerry Eze.

The two-day conference which was held at the iconic Excel Arena in London, United Kingdom, had over 70, 000 attendees.

Thousands of worshipers both on the ground and online testified of receiving miracles and divine healings as Pastor Eze ministers.

At the event, numerous testimonies were shared including that of a dumb speaking, and people who came with clutches in their hundreds but left the program without it.

There were also testimonies of divine connections, miracle jobs, and marital settlements.

Award-winning Nigerian gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey, led the worship session, alongside others.

A popular data compilation website, Playboard.co, reported that Pastor Eze’s NSPPD UK conference was the “most super chatted gospel channel” as of Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

According to the data compilation website, Eze’s ministry as of 06/20/2023, had 878,307 views daily and 231,432,855 total views.

