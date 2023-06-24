Commissioner Igboke Calls For Concerted Efforts In Implementation Of Government Policies

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna-Abakaliki

The Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Engr. Felix Ogbonna Igboke has called for concerted efforts from the Ministry’s staff on proper implementation of government policies and programmes.

The Public Relations Officer, PRO, Lucy Anyim revealed this in a press release Friday, made available in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

Engr. Igboke who was full of gratitude to the Ebonyi State Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru for finding him worthy to serve in that capacity, explained that he would do everything within his power to ensure effective supervision of projects.

According to the Commissioner, “All we want is to make sure that the Governor is satisfied by our Ministry. I am a team player, i don’t have any issue at all.

“We are here to serve the master who is the Governor. He has one simple target and goal, to move Ebonyi to a greater height. So we are here to support him to achieve his dreams and manifesto”, Igboke said.

The Hon. Commissioner pledged to run an all inclusive administration and encouraged the staffs to put in their best to enhance productivity. Adding that efforts would be made to address their challenges.

“We want to face it the way it is. Anywhere you people must have done extremely well, we want to add to it”, he added.

The event was witnessed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Builder Nwiboko Chukwuma as well as the Principal Officers of the Ministry.

