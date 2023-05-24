Taraba boils again, communal skirmishes claims eight lives in Takum LGA

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

No fewer than eight persons were reported to be killed by unknown persons suspected to be bandits during an attack in Takum recently.

Sources close to the area has revealed that the incidence happened last Sunday at about noon when armed bandits launched a deadly attack in Takum town of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Our Correspondent gathered that two kuteb young men on their way from Ada Barracks to Takum town were allegedly killed by bandits exactly around the popular Sunday Cow Market also known as Kasuwan Shannu.

It further stated that the armed bandits invaded Takum, killing eight (8) people and several others were wounded. It was such a pathetic sight to behold as two (2) kuteb young men were killed near Ada Army Barracks in Takum following abrupt sporadic gunshots from people suspected to be armed bandits.

The trigger-happy bandits continued their heinous march into the town killing innocent souls in cool blood as people scamper helplessly for safety.

Recall that Takum LGA, Ussa LGA and Yangtu Special Development Area have suffered persistent attacks from fulani bandits, for over a year now, in which over 80 villages have been destroyed and over 250 people, mostly of Kuteb ethnic extraction, have lost their lives.

In an interviewed with one Salisu a trader in Takum, he said “Why the authorities are silent over the incessant killings that have lingered for over a year is still surprising. Why the bandits have not been phased out by security agencies is quite sad and why Kuteb nation seems to be the target is most surprising, perhaps because they occupy over 80 percent of Takum, Ussa and Yangtu Special Development Area”

Also an indigene of Takum who pleaded anonymity said “Today’s attack may be part of the deadly coordinated attacks in Plateau State by likely a wing of the fulani militias deployed to cause as much casualties in Takum as it’s in Mangu”

