Uzodinma Denies Working Against Akpabio For Senate President – Osita Izunaso Ambition Suffers Setback

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma has said that he is never part of any overt or covert gang up to scuttle the choice of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress(APC) for the Senate President.

The Imo State Government which debunked the allegation Wednesday said that the Governor could not have been associated with such a plan being a loyal Party man to the core.

The government said the media reports that tried to link Governor Uzodimma to the mischievous plan of any group to support a Senate President other than the one chosen by the APC was unfounded.

In a statement issued in Owerri, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba explained that “at no time did Uzodimma contemplate working against the choice of APC and the President-elect, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the leadership of the 10th Senate.

“As a loyal party man, the governor will stand firmly behind the choice of any person or persons chosen by the APC and the President-elect to lead the 10th Senate, and will in fact work assiduously for their emergence.”

Emelumba said that “the governor as a loyal Party man would never work against the choices of the Party talkless of supporting another candidate,” adding that “since Uzodimma joined politics over forty (40) years ago, his reputation and integrity as a loyal party man has remained unassailable.”

The Commissioner described the author of the story as a mischief maker seeking to destroy the hard earned reputation of the governor.

“Those who know my governor can attest to the fact that he is principled and disciplined. He is also bold and courageous. He doesn’t speak from both sides of the mouth. He leaves you in no doubt where he stands. And for the issue at hand, he supports the position of APC all the way,” he emphasised.

The Commissioner who cautioned media practitioners against wild speculations and publication of unconfirmed reports noted that “as a man who believes in the supremacy of the party, Uzodimma cannot swim against the people already anointed for those positions.”

Said he: “When once the Party has decided on an issue, Uzodimma will go with the Party. So those involved in this infantile speculations should desist forthwith.”

Reacting to the governor’s recent statement, a party chieftain from Nwangele Nkwere Njaba and Isu federal Constituency, has described the governor’s sudden decision as a big setback for his kinsman Senator Osita Izunaso who is also in the race for 10th assembly Senate Presidency.

The party chieftain insisted that it is still the turn of south east to produce the president of the 10th assembly Senate.

