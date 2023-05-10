Pray For Peter Obi- Nigeria Prophet Makes Shocking Revelations

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A popular Nigeria Prophet, Samuel King, who is the founder of Prophet Samuel King Ministries has made a Shocking revelation concerning the Life of the labour party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The clergy revealed through his Facebook handle that there will possible attempt against the life of the former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi but God will send his Angel to protect him.

In his Facebook post made on thursday, May 10 read; “PRAY FOR HIM NOW( His excellency PETER OBI)

His security protocol has a loophole says the LORD! Strong attempt against his life but the LORD will send his strong angel to protect him however there will be casualties if THEY IGNORE THIS WARNING FROM THE LORD. The LORD says I KNOW THE PLANS I HAVE FOR HIM but it shouldn’t be aborted by ignorance.

I see JUNE , OCTOBER & DECEMBER.

Things ARE HAPPENING.”

