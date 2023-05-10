Jigawa govt introduced e- procurement system to its public Institutions

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

Ministries of Health, Works, Education and Water resources were integrated to E- procurement system, while Ministry of local government have recently assumed digital in capital expenditure perspective, as recently approved by Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

The Director General, Due Process and Project Monitoring Bureau, Alhaji Ado Hussain made this known at the Jigawa North-East senatorial zone stake holders’ procurement forum held at Maimuna Millennium Park, Hadejia.

He said the objective of the meeting was to showcase the level of commitment of the present administration in transforming activities in the state digital process to meet global best practice.

Declaring the workshop open, the commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Dr. Lawan Yunusa Danzomo expressed appreciation with the effort of the Bureau and the state Government for sponsoring the meeting.

Represented by Alhaji Abdulkadir Hashim Ammar, the Commissioner urged participants to make good use of what they learnt during the meeting.

Paper presentations were made by professionals on E-procurement process with representatives from various ministries, civil society organizations, contractors, clerics, journalists and other stake holders in attendance.

