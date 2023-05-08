Peter Obi Arrives Presidential Election Petition Tribunal As Hearing Begins

Advertisement

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 25 February presidential election, has arrived at the venue of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as it begins hearing today.

Recall that the President-elect, and also the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu defeated Obi and other party candidates in the election.

Following the outcome of the 25 February presidential election that saw Tinubu emerge as the President-elect, five political parties and their candidates are respectively challenging the result on the grounds of non-compliance with the electoral laws as well as the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, the Justices who will be presiding over the various petitions that will arise are: the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Haruna Tsammani; Justice Stephen Adah of the Court of Appeal Asaba division, Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, Court of Appeal also of Asaba Division; Justice Boloukuoromo Ugoh of Kano division and Justice Abba Mohammed of Ibadan Court of Appeal.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, shortly before the sitting of the five-man panel of justices headed by the presiding justice of the PEPC, gave the assurance that justice will be served.

Justice Tsammani said: “We are determined to look at the matter dispassionately and give justice to whoever deserves justice.”

He noted that the tribunal would consider the substance of each case over technicalities so that “whoever leaves here will be satisfied that justice has been done.”

The Justice also warned parties against unnecessary applications that could delay proceedings.

Related