Mixed Reaction As Uzodinma Drops Deputy, Chike – Onuegbu Others Tipped For Imo Deputy- governorship

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Barring few months to the November 11 Imo governorship election, the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has reportedly dropped Prof. Placid Njoku, the Deputy Governor of Imo state, as his running-mate.

The Governor on Friday submitted Ralph Njoku’s name, the state Commissioner for Works, to INEC as a place holder for the number two slot.

The Works Commissioner hails from Oru-east LGA of Imo state.

Core-loyalists to the Governor such as the Commissioner for LGA and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Chief Mrs. Rubby Emele, the state chairman of APC, Hon. MacDonald Ebere, an APC leader in Owerri zone, Chief Harrison Njoku, the former speaker of Imo state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon. Barr. Enyinnaya Onuegbu, the member representing Okigwe federal constituency, Hon. Deacon Chike Okafor among others, have been tipped for the plum position.

Although, the Governor is yet to officially unveil his running-mate, there has been serious lobbying from the two zones of Owerri and Okigwe.

While Owerri zone is insisting the deputy governorship slot be retained in the zone,the leaders of Okigwe zone have maintained that the position was last held by an Okigwe man (late Ebere Udeagu) as far back as 2003.

They said since after the regime of Achike Udenwa, the Imo state deputy governorship slot has been held by Owerri people ranging from Ada Okwuonu who is from Mbaise, Jude Agbaso from Owerri-north, Prince Eze Madumere from Mbaitoli and Prof. Placid Njoku who hails from Ikeduru, all from Owerri zone.

