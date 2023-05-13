Bauchi Governor appoints Emir of Ningi Amirul Hajj

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Governor of Bauchi State senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad has approved the appointment of His Royal Highness Alhaji Yunusa Mohammed Danyaya OON, the Emir of Ningi, as the Bauchi State Amirul Hajj for the 2023 Hajj Exercise.

According to the letter of appointment signed by Secretary to the State Government, Barr Ibrahim Mohammed Kashim indicated that his appointment along-side 24 other prominent citizens of the state is based on their individual track records of hard work, commitment, patriotism, trustworthiness, and fear of Almighty Allah and called on them to demonstrate these qualities in the discharge of this onerous task to justify the confidence reposed in them by the government and the entire people of Bauchi State.

The Amirul Hajj Team is expected to work hand in hand with the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and other relevant agencies at the State, Federal and International levels to provide sincere, effective and purposeful leadership.

Other members of the Amirul Hajj Team include the following: Deputy Speaker Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Danlami Ahmed Kawule as Deputy Amirul Hajj, Hon Justice Rabi Talatu Umar Chief Judge, Bauchi State, Hon Khadi Umar Liman Grand Khadi of Bauchi State, Imam Bala Ahmed Baban Inna Chief Imam Bauchi Central Mosque, Hon Tijjani Mohammed Aliyu, Majority Leader BAHA, Hon Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo Minority Leader BAHA, Hon Bala Abdullahi Dan of BAHA, Hon Umar Babayo Kesa, Hon. Commissioner of Religious Affairs , Hon. Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki, Hon. Commissioner Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The rest are; Alh Ibrahim Y.M. Baba Sarkin Duguri, Alh Aliyu Yakubu Lame Sarkin Yakin Bauchi, Alh Bala Sulaiman Adamu, Dangaladiman Bauchi, Alh Iliyasu Aliyu District Head of Akuyam, Alh Umar Ibrahim, Sarkin Shira, Alh Yayanuwa Zainabari State PRO PDP, Sheik Salisu Sulaiman Ningi, Barr Garba Hassan, Sheik Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi, Mal Mustapha Baba Ilelah, Alaramma Zakari Ya’u Dan-Yusuf Dauduwo, Mal Ahmed Inuwa Na’ibi, Deputy Chief Imam Bauchi, Alh Bala Hadith, while Yahaya Abubakar Umar and Aliyu Adamu Abdulkadir are to serve as Secretary and Deputy Secretary of the delegation respectively.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

