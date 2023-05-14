LP crisis: Julius Abure, Peter Obi, disowns, frowns at Lamidi Apapa group 

Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The State executive council (SEC) of the Labour Party in Anambra state led by Chief Ugochukwu Emeh has thrown its full weight and support to Barrister Julius Abure-led National executive of the party.

They have also expressed unflinching support to the party’s presidential flagbearer in the February 25, 2023 general election, HE Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed in their ongoing legal battle at the election petitions tribunal to recover their mandate.

Addressing a press conference held shortly after their meeting in Awka, Saturday afternoon, at the State Secretariat in Awka, Chief Emeh backed by members of the State Executive committee read out their resolutions dissociating the state from what he described as “the rabble rousing misconduct and clout chasing by some misguided fellows led by one Alh Lamidi Apapa.

The resolution read in part, “… At the conclusion of the meeting of the Anambra State Executive Council of the Labour Party, the Local Government Chairmen/Secretaries, the National/State Assemblies-elect on the platform of the party resolved that;

*a vote of confidence is hereby passed on the national leadership of LP led by National Chairman of our great party, Barrister Julius Abure; the National Secretary-Alh Umar Farouk Ibrahim; the National Organizing Secretary-Chief Clement Ojukwu; and the Treasurer.

*that the vote of passed on the national leadership was in regards to the sterling performance they have rendered to the party in their various capacities as National officers and leaders of the party.

*We also resolved that the Alh Lamidi Apapa and his pocket group’s attempt to fractionalize the leadership of LP was an attempt in futility and an unwarranted meddlesomeness that should not be allowed at all.

*We therefore urge Alh Apapa and his co-travellers to retrace their steps, so that history will be kind to them.

*We therefore stand with the national leadership of Barrister Julius Abure and his executive, in every step of the way.

*We also stand with, and give an unflinching support to our presidential flagbearer, HE Peter Obi in his efforts to recover his mandate at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions tribunal. He has our full backing and support… “

Emeh there urged all peace loving citizens to stay away from Alh A papa and his cohort as they do not mean well for Nigeria, our democracy and our obidient followers.