NRCMIDP received 146 Nigerian’s returnees from Aljeria, Niger Republic

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

No fewer than 146 Nigerian returnees whom were displaced in countries like Aljeriya and Niger Republic were succesfully returned back home safely through the support and facilitation of the Kano offices of National Commission for Migration and Internally Displaced Person (NRCMIDP).

Head of Kano office of the commission Hajiya Lubah Liman made the disclosure during an interview with journalist at Mal Aminu Kano international airport.

While receiving the Nigerian returnees, Luba Liman explained that about 146 person have successfully arrived Kano around 4:00 pm on 09 May, 2023. from Agies, Algeria.

One of the returnees who pleaded anonymity, explain his ordeal during his stay at Algeria trying to cross through Moroccan boarder to Spain.

He added that he learnt a lesson in his quest for greener pusture abroad, and called on Nigerians to shown all promises for job opportunity abroad saying it’s only greener from the other side.

Remaining Agencies involved in the facitation of the returnees includes; National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, National commission for refugee, migrants and internally displaced person, Red cross Nigeria with the support of international organisation for migration (ION).