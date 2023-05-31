Jigawa: Namadi appointed SSG, Chief of staff, PPS respectively

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

Governor Umar Namadi of jigawa state has appointed Bala Ibrahim, Mustapha Kiyawa, Garun Gabas As SSG, Chief of Staff, and PPS respectively.

A statement from the Office of the state Head of Service named Alhaji Bala Ibrahim Mamser as the new Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila.

Until his appointment, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim Mamser was the immediate past Commissoner of Information,Youth, Sports and Culture.

Similarly, the Governor has also approved the appointment of Senator Mustapha Makama Kiyawa as Chief of Staff.

The statement named Alhaji Adamu Muhammad Garun Gabas as Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to Governor Namadi.

Other appointees are: Abdullahi S.G Shehu as Accountant General and Dr. Habib Muhammad Ubale, Executive Secretary, Jigawa State Youth Empowerment/Employment Agency

