Petrol to be sold N537 per litre as Nigerian government removes fuel subsidy

BY SULE TAHIR.

The price of Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) otherwise known as petrol is now N537 as the Nigerian government reportedly removed the fuel subsidy.

Sources close to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) put petrol price in Abuja, Lagos, and Kano at N537, N488 and N540 per litre respectively.

The development which comes days after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated that the fuel subsidy is gone, has, however, thrown the downstream sector of Nigeria’s petroleum industry into confusion.