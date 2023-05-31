Imo Guber: Uzodinma Bows To Pressure – Picks Ekomearo’s Wife As Running Mate

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Ahead November 11th Imo governorship election, the APC consensus candidate and Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, has picked Mrs. Ekemaro, wife of the former Imo governorship aspirant, Barrister Chukwuma Ekemaro, as his running mate.

Ekemaro hails from Umunnoha Community in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State.

Government House source disclosed that the Governor, Hope Uzodinma will be officially present the woman in a short while.

The source said the Governor had considered the voting strength of the LGA and its proximity to Ikeduru where the PDP guber candidate, Samuel Anyanwu, hails from.

Meanwhile, Okigwe zone which earlier contested the deputy governorship slot on the premise that Owerri zone has had been enjoying the position, is said to have received the news with mixed feelings.

A leader from Onuimo who spoke to our correspondent in Owerri, said that the Governor has drawn the battle line with the people of Okigwe for failing to hearken to their cries.

The leader who pleaded anonymity added that the zone will review the selection of the governor’s running mate from Owerri to see if they will withdraw their support for him (governor).

“After all the consultations and deliberations with the governor and his words of promises, he eventually picked from the same Owerri zone which has been enjoying the position way back from former Governor, Ikedi Ohakim.

“Okigwe leaders shall review the selection to see if we will withdraw our support for the governor.”

It would also be recalled that Imo women under the leadership of the Wife of the Governor of Ondo state, Mrs. Betty Ekeredolu Anyanwu, had requested that women are given equal opportunity to occupy political offices especially the governorship of states.