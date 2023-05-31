Breaking! Soludo’s Commissioner Emerges New APGA National Chairman

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A sitting Commissioner in Anambra State, Mr. Sly Ezeokenwa has emerged the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Okenwa, a legal practitioner, defeated his co-contestants to emerge victorious in the election that held at the Party’s Regional Secretariat in Awka on Wednesday.

The new APGA National Chairman is the Commissioner for Special Duties under Governor Chukwuma Soludo as well as the National Legal Adviser of APGA.

Shortly after emerging the winner of the keenly-contested election, he was sworn-in alongside the newly elected National Officers of the Party.

Other contestants in the National Chairmanship election include Hon Chief Ben Nwankwo, who is a former House of Representatives member and a 2023 senatorial aspirants for Anambra South; Sir Norbert Obi, who is the immediate-past Chairman of APGA in Anambra State and Barr. Tony Ifeanya, who is the immediate-past Secretary of APGA and Commissioner for Petroleum.

Ezeokenwa took over from the outgone National Chairman, Victor Oye, who had been in the position for the past eight years.

More details later…

