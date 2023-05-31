Nigeria will be great under Tinubu, Shettima, says Speaker aspirant, Gagdi

Advertisement

By Abdulateef Bamgbose

A front line contender for the position of Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, RT. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, on Tuesday, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, have what it takes to correct the wrongs done by previous administrations.

Gagdi, who currently represents the people of Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the 9th House of Representatives, in a congratulatory message personally signed Tuesday night, expressed great confidence in the newly inaugurated Federal Government under Tinubu, saying, with his dexterity in governance and leadership, Nigeria was on a path to positive change.

“The new President has the capacity to right the wrongs of previous administrations and ensure that competent hands are engaged to revive comatose sectors of the country”, he said.

The Lawmaker who doubles as the Chairman, House Committee on Navy, added that President Tinubu’s political journey to the presidency was a deeply inspirational one that proves that, with grit, sincerity of purpose, absolute trust in God and an unwavering commitment to empowering others, one can attain the greatest heights.

He expressed confidence in his ability to deliver on the promise of democracy to the Nigerian people because his track record shows excellence and dedication to duty.

Going further, he saluted Vice President Kashim Shettima, who he said led Borno State at the darkest and most difficult of times, and did not for once, desert his people or renege on his responsibilities.

According to him, “These are leaders who have demonstrated their commitment to our great country, and as President and Vice-President, our hope in a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria that works for all citizens irrespective of class, ethnicity and religion has indeed been renewed.

“President Tinubu has proven that with grit, sincerity of purpose, absolute trust in God and an unwavering commitment to empowering others, one can attain the greatest heights.

“I am confident in his ability to deliver on the promise of democracy to the Nigerian people because his track record is one of excellence and dedication to duty.

“With His Excellency, Vice President Kashim by his side, I believe Nigerians can now rest, knowing that the country is in safe hands”.

Related