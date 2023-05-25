Gov Ganduje Commends Kano People for Cooperation As He Commissions 26 State Projects

Advertisement

…As smart police station makes list

Few days to his exit from office, by May 29th, Kano state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has commissioned twenty five (25) projects across the state and hoping to commission other projects before he finally goes.

In the last few days he becomes busy commissioning projects that the state government executed, a few were executed through state/local governments joint projects. With a smart police station established at Rijiyar Zaki by the Ungogo local government authority.

In many occasions during the commissioning exercises governor Ganduje commended people for the cooperation they gave to government during projects execution. As well as their prayers.

Urging people “…to continue making good use of the executed projects. These projects are yours, they were executed with tax payers money. You should therefore help the authority in maintaining the structures.”

The projects cut across many local governments in the state. These are health facilities, roads, schools, research institutes and state ministry for youth and sports among others.

As he promised when he created 4 Emirate Councils from hitherto Kano Emirate Council, that the state would upgrade their general hospitals at the Emirate Headquarters, that promised was fulfilled to the fullest.

When he commissioned General Hospitals of Gaya, Bichi and Rano Emirates of 400 bedded facilities each, he reminded that “During the re-creation of these new Emirates I promised to upgrade your general hospitals to become modern with the capacity of 400 beds each.”

He had already commissioned that of Rano Emirate few months back, before he recently commissioned the 3 from the headquarteres of these Emirates.

All the hospitals were equipped to become state-of-the-art facilities with Dentistry, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) and Eye Clinic departments. He urged health workers to work assiduously for improving the health care system since all the needed facilities are in place.

Among the projects commissioned are, Maulana Sheikh Mahmud Salga Road, Gashash Road, Bello Kano Terrace, Kwanar Dala – Makafin Dala Road, Bichi Township Roads, Kwanar Akuya Road, Karaye Township Roads, Gaya Township Roads, Garo Township Roads, reconstructed Ahmadu Bello Way, Dawanau Township Roads and Dungurawa-Dawakin Tofa Road.

Other roads were that of Dawakin Tofa Township, Dawakin Tofa-Kiyawa and Kwanar Gogori.

Other projects commissioned recently by the governor are, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Centre for Environmental and Occupational Health Research, Technology Incubation Centre, Ahmadu Bello Way, newly constructed Ministry of Youth and Sports, Kano State Investment and Property (KSIP) Twin Plaza and Family Homes/Houses in Kura.

Others are newly constructed 17 classrooms and office at Government Secondary School and a Police Station both in Panshekara and commissioning of 500 Units Teachers Reserve Area (TRA) Housing Programme.

During the commissioning of Smart Police Station in Rijiyar Zaki, that was built and equipped by the Chairman of Ungogo local government, Engineer Abdullahi Ramat, governor Ganduje, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, commended the Chairman for the new initiative.

Which he assured “… will make another headway in strengthening community policing. With this kind of facility that is being donated by this promising and IT-compliant Chairman of Ungogo local government, we can be sure of reduction in crimes and criminal activities.”

Governor Ganduje assured that, “I will try and see that the remaining signature projects are commissioned before 29th May, before we finally leave office.

There are multi-Billion Naira all-important signature projects like Tiga Hydro Power Generation Plant, Tiga, in Bebeji local government. And Transmission of the Generated Power and Supply at Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant, in Kumbotso local government.”

