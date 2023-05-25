Gov. Makinde Dissolves Waste Task Force

Advertisement

The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde on Thursday ordered the dissolution of the State Task Force on Waste Management.

The Chairman, Transition and Inauguration Committee, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the dissolution is with immediate effect.

The statement read, “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde to inform you of the dissolution of the Oyo State Waste Management Task Force with effect from today, 25th May, 2023”.

“The Task Force is by this directive required to officially hand over and submit all government properties to the Transition & Inauguration Committee”.

His Excellency appreciates your tremendous contributions to the development of our dear State and wishes you success in your future endeavours”.

