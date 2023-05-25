Blood Flows In Imo – Gunmen Kill Monarch, Traditional Prime Minister

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The traditional ruler of Orsu Obodo in Oguta local government area of Imo State, HRH Eze Victor Ijioma, has been murdered by unidentified assailants.

In the same Oguta local government, the Isama of Mgbele (the traditional prime minister) of Mgbele community was also killed.

It was gathered that the two leaders were killed in separate attacks in different locations on Thursday.

Sources said the Orsu Obodo monarch was accosted at Umuamaka Junction in the neighbouring Izombe town, where he was killed inside his car.

It was further learned that the assailants, who were not satisfied with his death, went ahead to set his corpse ablaze inside his car.

However, the Mgbele community leader was said to have been killed in his town.

Village sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that military and other security operatives have increased their presence in Izombe, Mgbele and the communities around the area in their bid to fish out the perpetrators, who now have resorted to hit and run tactics.

One of the sources said: “The Eze, Igwe of Orsu Obodo was accosted while he was driving at Umuakama Junction in the afternoon.

“They shot him, and they set him ablaze inside his car and left the scene.

“As I am talking to you now, soldiers and other security operatives are currently combing the villages in search of the assailants”.

Police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, is yet to confirm the story as at the time of filing this report.

