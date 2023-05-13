Exposed: My running mate will come from Okigwe South Says Gov Uzodinma

Advertisement

— Frowns at Owerri Zone APC leaders over Sabotage

From Ikenna Esogibe and Austin Chikwado

Barely Twenty Fours hours the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC published names of Governorship Candidates and their Deputies for the November 11 Governorship Election in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi State, fresh revelation has emerged why Gov Hope Uzodinma dropped his Deputy, Prof Placid Njoku as running mate, Owerri InsiderDigest gathered.

A close ally to the Imo Governor who pleaded on condition of anonymity revealed that Uzodinma dropped Placid Njoku as running mate ahead the November 11 Governorship election in order to avoid further betrayal and sabotage by APC leaders in Owerri Zone.

The source further disclosed that Governor Uzodinma is aware of nocturnal meetings going on in Imo APC and the agenda is targeted on how to blackmail Uzodinma into picking his running mate by their recommendation and as well sign an agreement with them to handover to their preferred Governorship candidate in 2027.

The Governor who was furious according to the source who is privy to the plot by Owerri Zone APC leaders to blackmail him into picking his running mate from Owerri zone damned the consequences and instead forwarded the name of his kinsman and serving Commissioner, Ralph Obiora Nwosu as his deputy for the forthcoming Governorship election pending when he finally settles down on whom to pick as running mate.

Continuing, he said the Governor in one of their interactions spoke angrily on how some selfish Political leaders of the party from Owerri Zone brought in idea of his Second Term Endorsment, which he said the Governor approved and provided logistics for the execution.

“Also, the Endorsment from various groups as well as affiliate Labour Unions in the state was organized by these same leaders, coming now to impose on me their preferred deputy Governorship

