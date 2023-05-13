Tragedy As Popular Nollywood Veteran – Saint Obi Reportedly Died In Jos

Advertisement

Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The news of a former Nollywood Actor’s death has filtered in since Monday, 7th of May 2023.

Saint Obi, a native of Ogwa in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, real name Obinna Nwafor, was said to have passed on after some months of going back and forth to the hospital, treating an undisclosed ailment.

Till now, no official announcement has been made, and it seems his sister, Mrs Felicia Jofu, is deliberately keeping the news away from his friends and the public. As of the time of the press.

It is not clear if his ex-wife, Lydia, has been informed.

Source, who visited no 13 Metropolitan Street in Tudun Wada, Jos where the sister lives, gathered from residents around the area that “someone” in that compound had died but they are not sure of the identity of the deceased.

But a resident around that area who appealed for anonymity said the actor, who he had seen a couple of times and recognized as Saint Obi, had died on Sunday and that the following day, his body was taken to the morgue at JUTH.

Related