Bauchi Gov Mohammed bids farewell to 3316 intending Pilgrims advise them to be good Ambassadors

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Muhammed Abdulkadir has advised 3316 intending Muslims pilgrims from Bauchi State for the 2023 pilgrimage to be good Ambassadors of the State and Nigeria.

Governor Bala stated this today while bidding farewell to the intending Pilgrims at the Sultan Saad Abubakar Modern Hajj Camp in Bauchi. He said his administration has come up with initiatives aimed at addressing hardships intending pilgrims have faced in the previous years which made the exercise difficult for them.

Governor said that the gesture should be reciprocated by abiding by the laws and order of both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia throughout the duration of the exercise, praying for the Nigeria’s prosperity and unity.

He assured the intending pilgrims of his administration’s support, and called on them to see the pilgrimage as an opportunity to get closer to Allah, hence the need to live peacefully with one another within and outside Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Imam Abdurrahman Ibrahim Idris expressed delight on the smooth begining of the excercise.

He was speaking with the press prior to the departure of the flight, describing the exercise as a successful take off.

He explained that the first flight pilgrims were from the Ningi, Ganjuwa, Hajj Saving Scheme and the Board has shown maturity and respect, urginh subsequent intending pilgrims to emulate the positive behaviour.

The Executive Secretary appreciated Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad for his Special interest in the welfare of the intending pilgrims, saying that the Board will continue to be greatfull for the support which guarantee the wellbeing of pilgrims.

Imam Abdurrahman used the medium to remind the intending pilgrims to obey the stipulated rules and regulations of the holy land throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia, charged them to pray for Peace and development of Bauchi State.

The first set of 528 Bauchi State Pilgrims departed Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport Bauchi to Jeddah, in a MaxAir flight VM1005 at about 3:16 hrs of today Tuesday, 30th May, 2023.

