APGA Denies Suspending Member for Working against Soludo in 2021 Guber

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The leadership of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has denied suspending one of its members, Hon. Charles Azubuike Okoye, from the party for anti-party activities and other offences he committed rules governing the party.

Recall that media publications trended over the week alleging that Hon. Okoye, who is a staunch member of the party in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, had been suspended by the party leadership.

As was stated in a letter of suspension and press release purportedly signed by some stakeholders of the party and dated March 27, 2023, Okoye was suspended for anti-party activities, as he was accused of working against APGA and Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s candidacy during the 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election. He was also accused of certificate forgery, among other offences.

However, a press release signed by the State Chairman of the party, Sir Norbert Obi, and issued to newsmen on Sunday, the leadership of the party debunked the purported suspension.

The party, in the release, described the suspension as a desperate attempt by mischief makers to mislead the public.

Captioned “RE: Immediate Expulsion Of Sir Azubuike Okoye From The Membership Of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)”, the press release read, “Our attention has been drawn to the written fabricated stories linked to Hon. Charles Azubuike Okoye, former member Representating Anaocha 1 Constituency which is currently making the waves on the internet wherein it was stated that he has been expelled from our great party, APGA by it’s executives.

“This is truly a desperate attempt by mischief makers to mislead the public as Hon. Charles Azubuike Okoye (Odenigbo Agulu), Member 1, Local Government Service Commission, Anambra State is still a member of our great party, APGA.

“It is unfortunate at how a group of persons with the pulldown syndrome can come together with the sole aim of fighting a man who has always been with and fought for the party, an outstanding APGA stakeholder in Anaocha. It is quite laughable as they have scored a very cheap own goal.

“For avoidance of doubt, we have attached a letter from the APGA State Chairman, discrediting the circulating letters.

“While we urge the general public to disregard these rumors by jobless mischief makers, we wish to assure our APGA faithfuls, men and women of goodwill and the good people of Anaocha that Hon. Charles Azubuike Okoye is still very much in the party and will continue to work and fight for the party’s progress. He is currently a member, Local Government Working Committee for the forthcoming APGA Congress.”

