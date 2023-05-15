Peter Obi Backs Hilda Baci’s World Record-breaking Attempt

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has drummed support for chef Hilda Baci as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time.

Sharing her photo on his Twitter page on Sunday, Obi tweeted, “The efforts being made by Hilda Effiong Bassey (Hilda Baci) to beat the current Guinness World Record for cooking for 4 days nonstop shows the true Nigerian spirit of hard work and resilience.

“I applaud her determination and focus on the goal, which is inspiring many Nigerian youths to live their dreams through hard work and dedication.

“I wish her well on this noble journey to pen her name in the golden book of history. -PO”

Hilda is on a mission to cook multiple dishes for an expected time to get recognition from the Guinness World Records.

The current record for the world’s longest cooking marathon is held by Lata Tondon, who completed the task in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs in Rewa, India, in 2019.

As of the time of this report, Baci has exceeded 76 hours in her attempt.

Related