Again: Two Killed, Others Injured As Gunmen Attack Police In Imo

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Unidentified gunmen have attacked a police checkpoint in Imo, located at Okpuala junction along Owerri/Aba road on the early hours of today, Saturday 20th May 2023.

Our correspondent gathered that two police officers on the checkpoint were killed instantly on the attack, while others who scampered for their safety were seriously injured.

Speaking with 247ureports.com, an eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Gunmen came in numbers and opened fire on the police officers who were on road-block morning stop-and-search duty.

A traveler who passed through the road confirmed to our correspondent that two police officers were killed while he saw one who was injured.

He said; “I saw the live less body while coming to work this morning. 2killed, 1injured inside police van”

Efforts to speak with the Police Spokesperson in Imo State command to confirm the incident was proofed abortive as at the time of filing this report. messages sent to his known phone number were not replied.