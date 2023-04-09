We’ll progress faster if we can shun ethnic and religious rivalries – Tinubu Easter messages on Nigerian

BY SULE TAHIR
President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has admonished Nigerians to shun ethnic and religious strife for the country to attain prosperity faster.
The president-elect, in his Easter message to Christians on Saturday, called on Nigerians to “love our neighbour, regardless of tongue, faith and tribe”.
In the wake of the 2023 elections, ethnic slurs and divisive comments have dominated debates among members of different political parties on social media.
Commenting on the situation, Tinubu urged Nigerians to “recommit ourselves to edifying and patriotic pursuits in the interest of our nation”.
“I send my best wishes to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world who are celebrating Easter this Sunday. As we all enjoy the well-deserved break, I urge every Nigerian to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind,” the president-elect said.