Kano land owners threaten legal action over plans revocation by the incoming administration of NNPP

Advertisement

…As Ganduje cautions the governor-elect against making official pronouncements that could cause confusion, saying he was still in charge.

Those who acquired their land legally in Kano state have vowed that they will take the incoming NNPP government to a court regarding its plan to expropriate the land they possess.

Mr Bello Isiya Ibrahim and 35 other landowners from various locations in Kano state told reporters on Saturday that ” We will not tolerate the threat by the incoming NNPP government.

The leader of the landowners stated that each of them owns the land legally and not illegally.

He reiterated that they will do whatever they have to do for the next government lawsuit to protect their rights from their plan of oppression.

Bello assured that they own the land according to the law while emphasizing that some people bought the land legally and not through illegal means.

He reminded me that the government of Kano state under Governor Ganduje did not violate the land allocation process in most of the areas allocated.

He recalled that there was a building construction at Qadiriyya prayer ground which was done illegally but the government demolished it.

He also emphasized that they will do whatever they can to protect the land they acquired legally.

Recall that based on available records, the previous administration has made land allocation in some of the public places the governor-elect categorically mentioned which include the city wall, with an allocation of land from Kofar Nassarawa to Kofar Mata; shops at the Kofar Mata Eid Prayer Ground facing the Orion Cinema and from Kofar Mata to ‘Yan Yashi opposite the Eid Ground and from Kofar Kabuga to Kofar Famfo facing the old Campus of Bayero University.

The land owners threaten to take legal action regarding a press statement released on 30th March 2023, by Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, CPS to the Governor-elect

His Excellency, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf.

According to the statement, the Governor-Elect has directed that this Public Advisory be issued to all individuals, groups, and other organisations that have ongoing construction in public places.

The advisory content contains the following directives;

“You are advised to discontinue any construction work on public land within and around the following: All schools in the State, all religious and cultural sites in the State, all hospitals in the State, all graveyards in the State, and along the city walls of Kano”

“You are also advised to discontinue the demolition of, and the construction on, all existing public buildings belonging to the government and people of Kano State”

“This Advisory is issued in the public interest, effective from today Thursday 30th March 2023 till further notice. Any contravener does so at his/her own risk, please” the statement revealed

In response to the directives of the governor-elect, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, the current Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has cautioned him against official pronouncements that could cause confusion.

Mr Ganduje asked the governor-elect to desist from making such pronouncements, saying he was still in charge.

The Governor who made the disclosure through the state commissioner for information and internal affairs, Muhammad Garba on Friday said, “The action of the governor-elect amounts to jumping the gun by issuing directive on a matter affecting government laid down policy while the incumbent is yet to run his full term.

“As far as the division of power is concerned as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he remains the governor with executive powers until May 29.”

Ganduje asserted that the governor-elect did not have the legal or constitutional powers to determine the direction of the state until he is sworn in.

“Until he subscribes to the oath of office as governor on May 29, he remains what he is-a governor-elect and does not have the powers of the governor,” Ganduje stressed.

Related