Kano Approves 17-Member Transition Committee

Kano state Executive Council has approved the formation of a 17-member Transition Committee for a handing over of the baton to the incoming administration in the state.

The council also approved a 100-member sub-committee which constitution will be drawn from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, who dropped the hint while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the council’s weekly meeting held at Council Chamber, Government House, Kano, said the governor-elect is expected to give three representatives for the main committee.

He said the committee, which is under the chairmanship of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, has the following as members Head of Civil Service, Attorney General/Commissioner of Justice, commissioner for Information, Commissioner of Environment, Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives.

Others are Commissioner of Planning and Budget, commissioner for local government, Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Commissioner of Finance, Commissioner of Education, Director-General, Bureau for Land Management, Director-General, Research and Documentation, Managing Director, Urban Planning and Development Agency, while Permanent Secretary, Research Evaluation and Political Affairs, REPA is to serve as secretary of the committee.

Malam Garba stated that the main committee would, among other things, work in harmony with a view to assiduously write and submit a Final Transition/Handing-over Report within three weeks.

The commissioner revealed that the main Transition Committee has been mandated to commence the process of transition programme and also document the achievements recorded within the two tenures of the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He said the committee would also obtain and analyse reports from MDAs in terms of major accomplishments, including ongoing projects/programme in relation to level of execution/fiscal profile, problems, constraints etc from May 25 to date.

Malam Garba pointed out that the committee is tasked to coordinate and facilitate activities of the sub-committee on transition, collate and compile their report as well as write and submit a Final Transition and hand-over report for the incoming administration within four weeks after inauguration.

He said the committee would be inaugurated by Governor Ganduje on Tuesday by 2pm at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.

MEMBERS OF THE KANO STATE TRANSITION COMMITTEE

1. Secretary to the Kano state Government Chairman 2. Head of Civil Service 3. Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice 4. Commissioner for Information 5. Commissioner for Environment 6. Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives 7. Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure 8. Commissioner of Finance 9. Commissioner Education 10. Commissioner of Planning and Budget 11. Commissioner for Local Government 12. Director-General Kano State Bureau for Land Management 13. Director-General Research and Documentation 14. Managing Director Kano Urban Planning and Development Agency 15. Three Representatives from the Governor-Elect

