INTELLIGENCE REPORT: The Scheming Strategy Of Gov Uzodinma In Labour Party Against Imo Gubernatorial Election

From Igboayaka O Igboayaka

The political intrigues going on in Labour Party in Imo State is getting interesting as Hope Uzodinma’s selfish interest is sailing well like a ship driven by an experience Captain!

As it stands, the only threat to Hope Uzodinma’s second term bid is the growing stride of the Labour Party in the state. This he has seen during the ‘Obidient Political Ballot Revolution’ in Nigeria and in Imo state in particular.

Since the inception of the Labour Party, the party have never had more than one aspirant vying for elective positions, except in 2019 when it had only three guber aspirants — Chief Ikechukwu Ukaegbu, Dr. Law Osondu and Engr. Tony Onyearugbulem.

It is shocking that Hope Uzodinma stroke deals with 11 Guber Aspirants in the Labour Party with the strategy to play a ‘spoilers game’ in the party by secretly promising to handover power to each of the guber aspirants in 2028 after another four years of his his terror in Imo.

None of the unsuspecting and unscrupulous moles planted by Uzodinma and vying to become the next governor of the state is aware that the trickster and cunning governor promised each and everyone of them the same mouthwatering position if he realizes his second term ambition.

Hope Uzodinma is a political magician. The most shocking of our intelligence gathering revealed that amongst these moles Hope Uzodinma contracted is Dr. Sam Amadi.

Chief Martin Agbaso is yet one of the moles contracted by the unscrupulous governor and this was very evident during the just concluded presidential election in which Chief Agbaso was said to have been secretly reporting to Uzodinma. Chief Martins Agbaso is a well-known guber electoral contractor in Imo state since 2003 and he is at it again in Labour Party.

Sir. Basil Maduka is another offshoot of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state just like Wike used Sen. Samuel Anyanwu(Samdaddy) to mess up Emeka Ihedioha politically in the state. Revelation equally shows that Rochas Okorocha is sponsoring Sir. Basil Maduka in order to use his In-law Uche Nwosu as his deputy governorship candidate, so Sir Basil Maduka will handover to Uche Nwosu if he achieves this purpose.

Apart from the new recruitment in the guber project, Hope Uzodinma knows how to use money and conspiracy to sway whatever he wants to his direction. Hope Uzodinma is the highest political lobbyist in Imo state. He offers humongous bribes that one finds very hard to resist to do his biddings.

As a political magician and maradona, Uzodinma used several guber contestants that have shown interest in Imo guber polls in the past in order to make his game look real and convince or confuse the unsuspecting public.

Some of these several guber contestants Uzodinma contracted to do his dirty bidding in Labour Party are:

Capt. David Mbamara (Rtd).

Sen. Athan Achonu

Rt. Hon. Ike C. Ibe

Chief Martin Agbaso

Dr Sam Amadi

Rt. Hon. Kelechi Nwagwu

Other spoiler agents in Labour Party includes:

Dr. Tochi J. Ehirim

Engr. Chinedu Amadi

AIG Charles Agomuo (Rtd)

Chief C. Ishiguzo

Charles Onyirimba

It is important at this juncture to save the Soul of Imo state Labour Party as the revelation above is very shocking.

Hope Uzodinma has captured almost 80 percent of Labour party in the state. It is now common knowledge that the former Imo state Labour Party Chairman, Chief Onyekwere and others were under the payroll of the governor. It’s shocking that the likes of one Mr. Ahude & co from Orlu Zone who was acting as State Organizing Secretary was reporting to Hope Uzodinma through Sen. Osita Izunaso to undermine Chief Charles Ahize, the Senatorial Candidate of Labour Party in Orlu zone during the last national assembly election.

If not for the wisdom of political masters in Labour Party who initiated the move to make Prof. Awuzie the State Chairman of Labour Party to oversee the primary election, Labour Party could have been finally bought over by Hope Uzodinma.

The popular opinion of Imolites shows that the outcome of the Labour Party Guber primary lies the future of Ndi Imo in the next four years.

Hope Uzodinma is truly a political magician!

