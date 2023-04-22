Imo LP $1M Scandal: Ex Gov, Ohakim Denies Involvement With Achonu-Uzodinma

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The former govenor of Imo State, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim has denied his alleged involvement in Disbursing one million dollars collected from the Imo State govenor, Hope Uzodinma to Senator Athan Achonu who is currently the Governorship candidate of the labour party for November 11 state election.

Ohakim, said that the allegation is entirely false and unfounded, urging general public to disregard such criminal defamatory audio record, which alleged how his bossom friend and political associate, Uzodinma used him as a conduit for disbursement of money during labour party governorship primary election held last week in owerri.

Imo Ex Govenor, stated this earlier today, on his verified Twitter (social media) Handle, where he vowed to take necessary steps to bring the known creator to book, According to him.

Ikedi Ohakim’s massage read; “My attention has been drawn to a viral Audio (Attached), claiming that His Excellency, Gov. Hope Uzodinma used me as a conduit to disburse $1M to Senator Athan Achonu, the LP guber nominee. This audio is false and criminally defamatory & and I’m taking prompt steps to bring the known creator to book. Ohakim said”

Related