I Don’t Want to Grow Old —Nollywood Actor, Udokwu

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Holds 60th Birthday Thanksgiving

Veteran Nollywood actor, Sir Bob-Manuel Udokwu has said he does not want to grow old in appearance as he advances in age.

Sir Udokwu stated this during his 60th birthday thanksgiving at the Anglican Church of Redemption, Awka, Anambra State, on Sunday, where he also described his life and journey in life as ones filled with testimonies.

The Ogidi, Anambra-born actor turned sixty last Tuesday —an age that did not only wow many individuals (looking at his youngness), but also elicited felicitations and panegyrics from well-meaning Nigerians and personalities, including President Muhammadu Buhari, who hailed, congratulated and wished him well on his birthday.

Speaking during the thanksgiving service, Sir Udokwu, who is also the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism, narrated how his gender, greatness and popularity was prophesied to his mother while she was pregnant of him.

He further revealed that his life, as well as his rise to greatness, was a testimony and divine confirmation of the prophecy. He said he was also amazed by his age, which, he said, does not rhyme with his current (young) look.

“Do you know that when I look at my picture, I can’t believe I am 60? Or, can you believe that? Indeed, my life is a testimony,” he said.

While thanking God for his life, the Nollywood actor, who said his father died at the age of 96, also stressed that he himself does not want to get old in appearance, even as he prayed for more wisdom and greater years ahead.

“I don’t want to get old oo… Our father died at the age of 96. Well, I am not greedy; what I am asking God is just for Him to add more four years to me on what He gave my father,” he said.

Sir Udokwu, who is also a movie director and producer, has made his mark in the Nigerian entertainment industry, especially in the Nollywood, where he has held sway for many years, featuring in more than 200 movies, including Living in Bondage, Rattlesnake, True Confessions, When the Sun Sets, Karishika, The Key for Happiness, Black Maria, What a World, Heaven after Hell, A Time to Love, Cover Up, Endless Tears, Naked Sin, My Time, Home Apart, Games Men Play, Soul Engagement, among others.

He has also been an anchor and host of many reality shows, including Gulder Ultimate Search, Anambra Talent Show, among others.

In 2014, Udokwu received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards, among other awards so far received by the veteran actor.

