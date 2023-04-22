Police launch manhunt for killers of 5 officers, couple in Imo

Advertisement

The Police Command in Imo has begun manhunt for the killers of five police officers and a couple at Okpala, in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of the state on Friday morning.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident, said the command’s Tactical and Operational Teams had been deployed to the area.

Okoye, who noted that the command was on the trail of the suspects, said security had been beefed up in the area to increase public confidence. “The command has deployed tactical and operational teams to the area for constant patrol and in search of those behind this dastardly act. “We are closing in on them,” he added. According to him, corpses of the operatives have been evacuated and deposited in a morgue. Okoye urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the gunmen opened fire on five policemen who went to eat at a local restaurant.

An eyewitness said the gunmen took the riffles of the officers, after shattering the police white Hilux van with bullets.

The source noted that a couple, identified as Mr and Mrs Chinaka Nwagu, who owned a shop beside the scene of the crime, lost their lives during the attack.

“Three of the policemen were killed inside the restaurant, while two others ran to a nearby shop but the gunmen ran after them to the shop, killing them and the couple at the same time, the source noted. NAN recalls that gunmen on March 27, ambushed and killed five personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the same Ngor Okpala Council Area.

