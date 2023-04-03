Gunmen storm church in Benue kill worshippers abduct Pastor, traditional rule

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

Some large number of gunmen in the early hours of Sunday have reportedly invaded the Christians Pentecostal Church located at Akenawe, Tswarev in Ukemberagya/Tswarev Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State thereby killing some worshipers and abducted the pastor of the church among other worshipers.

The attackers also injured several of the victims among them the traditional ruler of the community, Zaki Tyokase Ingyutu.

It was gathered that the invaders stormed the church during a night vigil when a healing service was being conducted by the Resident Pastor, Rev. Gwadue Kwaghtyo

A community leader and President, Gaambe-Tiev Youth Association, GYA, Dr. Hemen Terkimbi who confirmed the attack said “one person was killed during the attack, five others sustained injuries while four worshippers including the Resident Pastor, Rev. Gwadue Kwaghtyo were captured and taken to an unknown destination.

“Among those that sustained severe injuries was the Acting Kindered Head of Akemkpa, Zaki Tyokase Ingyutu who was wounded on the head. They are currently recieving treatment at different hospitals in Ugba and Anyii.”

Dr. Terkimbi who condemned the attack described it as barbaric, stressing it was unfortunate that innocent and defenseless worshippers could be attacked on a Palm Sunday while worshipping God.

He appealed to security agencies to comb the entire community to ensure the arrested of the masterminds of the attack.

Confirming the development, Chairman of the LGA, Mrs. Salome Tor said ” it happened very early in the morning at a church in one of the wards where our people went for night vigil; they were praying when they were surrounded by the gunmen. They killed one boy and butchered others. Few among the survivors were rushed to the hospital receiving treatment, while the gunmen whisked away the remaining victims to unknown destinations.

The matter has been reported to the Police.But efforts to get in touch with the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene was proves abortive.

Related