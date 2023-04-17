Few weeks to handover: Kano Gov asks for forgiveness from Kano residents

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

Kano state Governor Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has asked the people of the state for forgiveness as his maximum two-term tenure expires on May 29, 2023.

The governor tendered the apology while attending a Ramadan Tafseer in Al-Furqan uqan Jumaat Mosque, Alu Avenue on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

According to him, he has very few days to leave office, hence the need to seek forgiveness.

He said on his side, he had forgiven anyone who offended him and he wanted them to also forgive him.

“With this, I can say that the end of my tenure has come as a governor of Kano state. I am bidding you farewell and I wish you all the best in life.

