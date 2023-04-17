Gunmen: Anambra Senator Installs CCTV Cameras to Secure Constituency

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

The senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Sen. Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has installed Closed Circuit Television (popularly known as CCTV cameras) at strategic locations within the senatorial district as part of his efforts to track, fight, and curb insecurity and other forms of crimes in the zone.

Senator Ubah had earlier donated security gadgets worth hundreds of millions of naira to Anambra State Government, as part of his contributions and support towards fighting insecurity in the State.

Weeks after that, the Nnewi-born billionaire also donated a whooping sum of one billion naira (₦1bn) to boost the security status of Anambra South senatorial zone, which had been the major flashpoints of insecurity in the state, given the activities of unknown gunmen in the area, which though have obviously doused.

As was monitored by this reporter, some of the areas where the CCTV cameras have so far been installed include the Enem Hall, St. Mary Junction, Cosharis Road Junction, Bank Road Roundabout, NITEL Junction, Traffic Light Junction, Umuanuka Checkpoint, Igwe Orizu Palace Road, among others.

Speaking on the development, Sen. Ubah said it is his determination to explore all instrumentality of the state to ensure that Anambra South is safe.

While decrying the adverse effects of insecurity in the state, Senator Ubah emphasized that security of lives and properties is critical for the progress of any society, which, he said, is why he is determined to give it his all.

“In terms of security, Nnewi will set the pace in Anambra and beyond. We are assuring our brothers and sisters that Nnewi is safe. We are dedicating our energy towards securing lives and properties of Anambra South,” he said.

It was also gathered that the installation of the CCTV cameras will be extended to some other communities in the Anambra South Senatorial Zone.

Related