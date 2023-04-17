Buhari shares warm moments with Governors in Mecca

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on the fifth day of the official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, shared a warm moment with some of the country’s Governors and other officials, where he was updated on ongoing situations including the conclusion of outstanding elections back in the country.

At the Makkah Guest Palace where he is accommodated by the government of the host country, President Buhari received Governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Professor Babagana Zulum of Borno and the incoming Governor of Katsina State, Dr Dikko Umar Radda.

The others were the Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and a past Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai (Rtd).

After listening to the briefs, President Buhari said whatever Nigeria has achieved today is due the power of its democracy and the power of our institutions, which must continue to be strengthened.

Speaking individually after the meetings, the Governors of Borno and Yobe States said they remained appreciative of the efforts of the President in curbing the threats of Boko Haram terrorists in their states and were happy that peace had been restored.

They promised to continue to work for the betterment of their peoples and remain loyal to the President.

The Chairman of the EFCC briefed the President on efforts to conclude ongoing court cases and the plan to prosecute more offenders. He also briefed on the arrests of several suspects in connection with election fraud and the plan to take them to court.

